New York City beefs up holiday markets security following Germany attack

NEW YORK: The New York City Police Department (NYPD) had stepped up security around the City’s holiday markets on Wednesday after a terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed at least 12 people.

The presence of heavily armed police officers and bomb-sniffing police dogs could be seen around major holiday markets in the City, including markets in Columbus Circle, Union Square and Bryant Park.

At the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, several police vehicles including a NYPD Mobile Command Center truck were parked at the entrance of the market, severing vehicular access to the shops.

At the subway station walkways underneath Bryant Park holiday market, police dogs were instructed to sniff around pedestrians to detect potential dangers.

“I think people have reason to be concerned especially in the holiday season, but the NYPD is doing an excellent job and I’m sure nothing bad will happen under their watch,” said shopper Georgia McAllister.

A truck ploughed into a Christmas market in central Berlin in Germany Monday evening, killing at least 12 and injuring several dozens of people. PNA/Xinhua

PNA/CC