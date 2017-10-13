New York, London police investigating Weinstein amid fourth rape allegation

NEW YORK: The case against Harvey Weinstein took on an international dimension Thursday (Friday in Manila), with police in New York and Britain launching investigations—while a fourth woman accused the movie mogul of rape. On Thursday, American actress Rose McGowan became the fourth woman to accuse Weinstein of raping her. A spokesman for the New York Police Department meanwhile confirmed to Agence France-Presse it was investigating a 2004 case, but provided no details. And a statement from Scotland Yard said the Metropolitan Police were investigating “an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police.” It did not elaborate. The Daily Telegraph said the case involved an actress now understood to be living in the Liverpool area. An avalanche of claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape by the hugely influential Hollywood producer have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behavior dating back decades.

AFP