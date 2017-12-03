Sunday, December 3, 2017
    NEW ZEALAND-PAL INK MOU

    on Expats & Diplomats

    Philippine Airlines President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista and Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Stephen England-Hall signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which aims to foster greater collaboration between both sides to sustain the commercial success of the Manila-Auckland-Manila route and to help boost travel and trade between the Philippines and New Zealand. Witnessing the signing of the accord was New Zealand Prime Minister Lucinda Ardern, who was previously in the country for the 31st ASEAN Summit.

