New Zealand to probe abuse of children in state care

WELLINGTON: New Zealand ordered a high-level inquiry into historical abuse of children in state care on Thursday, saying past failures must be acknowledged to prevent it happening again. The establishment of the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care meets an election commitment from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who took power in October. It follows years of lobbying from former state wards who say they suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse while in care. The inquiry will start hearings later this year into allegations of abuse dating from 1950 to 1999. The royal commission—the most powerful inquiry that can be set up under New Zealand law—will be headed by former governor-general Anand Satyanand. It will look at institutions which were directly run by the state— including orphanages, borstals and psychiatric hospitals—and those to which care was contracted out, such as churches. No deadline has been set for it to report back and similar inquiries in Australia, Britain and Canada have taken years.