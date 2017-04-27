New Zealand’s distinctive Kiwi wine trail

With 230 wineries and over a hundred cellar doors, New Zealand offers wine enthusiasts a distinctive wine tasting experience with its classic wine trail.

Those who love their reds and whites will be pleased to know that travelling to this country down under will give them one of the best wine drives in the world. This particular trail accounts for 80-percent of the country’s total annual wine production.

Hawke’s Bay

Most visitors start their journey in New Zealand’s oldest wine region, Hawke’s Bay on the east coast. The Bay’s best-known wine area is the Gimblett Gravels, 800 hectares of stony ground which absorbs, retains and radiates heat to red grapes such as syrah, malbec and merlot. In cooler areas, pinot noir shows promise.

Being also the second largest wine producing region in the country, Hawke’s Bay has some of New Zealand’s highest sunshine hours –a climate that brings out the best in the region’s award-winning wine and gourmet food.

Wairarapa

In the south is Wairarapa – a boutique wine destination, renowned for Kiwi hospitality and a laid-back lifestyle.

Wairarapa’s best wines include Ata Rangi Pinot Noir, NgaWaka Riesling (dry), The Escarpment Vineyard’s Pinot Noir, MargrainChenin Blanc and Martinborough Vineyard Chardonnay.

Many of its vineyards are within a short distance of Martinborough village allowing visitors to stroll or bicycle between wineries.

Wellington

From rural towns and picturesque vineyards, the Classic New Zealand Wine Trail moves into capital Wellington – known for its gastronomic reputation, offering acclaimed regional wines, roasted coffee, fresh seafood, and cultural cuisine.

Marlborough

The Marlborough region, at the top of the South Island, is New Zealand’s largest wine growing region – producing 77-percent of New Zealand’s total wine production. Its biggest wine success story to date is the Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

Marlborough’s unique terroir of free draining, alluvial loams over gravel and sheltered climate, provide the ideal conditions for producing world-acclaimed wines.