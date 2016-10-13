‘Newbie’ big winner in HS press competition

The National College of Science and Technology-Senior High School (NCST-SHS) student journalists who joined the annual Division Schools Press Conference (DSPC) held at Dasmarinas II Central School last September 28-30, for Individual Writing Category, and October 4-6, for Radio Broadcasting, emerged big winners from the press conference.

With this year’s theme, “Strengthening the Freedom of Information through Campus Journalism,” the DSPC once again became a platform for student journalists to show off their writing and broadcasting prowess.

Out of 65 public and private schools that competed during the event, NCST-SHS, despite being a “newbie” stood out with three awards in the Individual Writing Category: Top 7- Roque Jerico Turingan, Sports Writing (Filipino);

Top 6- Mark Nathaniel Datu, Sports Writing (English); and Top 8- Irish Ann Lorilla, Editorial Writing (Filipino).

It brought home the bacon when Daniel Larry Gagarin Jr. was declared Champion as an Anchor in Radio Broadcasting (Filipino).

The student journalists underwent rigid training supervised by their school paper advisers–Lawrence Lopena and Myra delos Santos–together with the Senior High School coordinator, Ronaldo Padilla.

Carolina Baylen, the school principal, was jubilant about the school’s first championship award especially because it is its first time to join such contest.

Gagarin will undergo series of training starting mid-October to prepare himself for the Regional Schools Press Conference on December 5-7 that will be held at Batangas City, Batangas.