Newbies take spotlight in TRI-Factor Asian series

Triathlon newcomers and those seeking to become full-fledged athletes in the ever-growing swim-bike-run races get the chance to hone up as top Asian multisport brand TRI-Factor holds the Asian Championship Series next month in Camarines Sur.

The organizing Orange Room Pte. Ltd expects the slots in the third leg of the short-course series, slated May 26-27 at the CamSur Watersports Complex, to be filled up just as quickly with limited berths allotted for the sprint and freshmen triathlon categories.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit www.trifactor.ph.

To prime up participants, particularly the newbies, a boot camp (swimming) will be held on April 11 at Shangri-la EDSA under coaches Anthony and Angelo Lozada while the bike/run camp is set April 14 and 15 to be conducted by coach Andy Leuterio.

With triathlon gaining a mainstream appeal the last few years, TRI-Factor is putting its best foot forward to provide beginners, including the kids, proper education, training and a program to prepare them for the big competitions ahead.

“I look forward to participating in the TRI-Factor race at CamSur as a triathlon newbie. I bet it will be fun,” said Ms. Earth Air 2016 Michelle Gomez, one of the early celebrities who have signified their intention to join the event also staged to promote a balanced lifestyle and at the same time serves as a venue for family bonding.

It is also aimed at providing kids, multi-sport beginners, enthusiasts and veteran triathletes a venue to enhance their skills in swimming, biking and running and help the youth develop the values of discipline, hard work and determination through a series of races.

“TRI-Factor is about building the eco-system of the sport of triathlon. It is about the inclusive and progressive nature of how we designed the race and about the people taking their first step into doing a triathlon,” said Elvin Ting, founder of TRI-Factor and managing director of the organizing Orange Room Pte. Ltd. “This race series have categories for all capabilities and ages, starting from the kids triathlon all the way up to the long distance triathlon.”

The sprint event will accommodate 300 slots while only 200 spots have been reserved in the freshmen category with the rest offering 500 berths each.