Newcomers eye big finish in PVL 2nd season

Newcomers Petro Gazz and Tacloban brace for an uphill battle against the seasoned squads while Navy-Iriga vows a resounding comeback when the Premier Volleyball League unveils its second season on Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

Bannered by a mix of commercial league veterans and former college stars, the Petro Gazz Angels have shown great promise in their tune-up matches with coach Jerry Yee confident of whipping up the team into one fighting, cohesive unit in time for the opening.

“So far, so good. It’s a matter of polishing their games since smooth naman ang transition nila from defense to offense,” said Yee, also citing some of his wards’ familiarization with each other’s game.

Former La Salle standouts Stephanie Mercado, Wensh Tiu, Cienne Cruz and veteran playmaker Chie Saet will team up with former St. Benilde mainstays Rachel Austero, Ranya Musa, Djanel Cheng and Rica Enclona, ex-Pocari Sweat hitter Cai Nepomuceno and Alyssa Layug of Technological Institute of the Philippines.

Yee also boasts of power-hitting imports in Kadi Kullerkann of Estonia and Anastasia Trach of Ukraine while UE’s Mary Anne Mendrez is also expected to join the squad.

A slew of talented players will also anchor the Tacloban Fighting Warays’ bid in the league organized by Sports Vision with Jovielyn Prado, Regine Anne Arocha and Mary Anne Esguerra of reigning NCAA champion Arellano U raring to prove their worth against the fancied teams in the fold.

Former Power Smashers coach Nes Pamilar will also have in his arsenal the likes of San Sebastian’s Vira May Guillema, UE’s Judith Abil and FEU’s Kyle Negrito along with Jan Eunice Galang, Seth Rodriguez and Bangladesh Pantaleon with Thai legend Patcharee Sangmuang as one of their two imports.

Iriga City, meanwhile, is making a return stint in the league, eyeing no less than a strong finish as it joins forces with Navy. It had a forgettable campaign in the defunct V-League Open Conference in 2016 but the Lady Oragons are upbeat of their chances this year on a team built around reigning NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez, Bicol price Grazielle Bombita, ace setter Janet Serafica, Mary Jane Ticar, Norie Diaz, Hezzemie Acuna, Devine Eguia, Florence Madulid, Carissa Martinez, Angela Kim, Shyrra Cabriana, Reynalen Raterta and Macy Uber.

Petro Gazz and Tacloban get their chance to strut their stuff early as they take on two of the top squads in Sunday’s inaugurals. Tacloban will clash with PayMaya, former PLDT, while Petro Gazz will tangle with title favorite Creamline.

Other teams seeing action are Creamline, PayMaya, BaliPure-NU, BanKo-Perlas and defending champion Pocari Sweat-Air Force.