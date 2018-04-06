Newly appointed Justice chief vows to ‘restore dignity to the DOJ’

AMID the controversies hounding the Department of Justice, its newly appointed Secretary Menardo Guevarra vowed “to restore dignity to the DOJ.”

“My mission is to restore dignity to the DOJ,” Guevarra told The Manila Times in a text message.

He added that the President only gave him the instruction: “Do what is right.”

Guevarra, who served as senior deputy executive secretary, took his oath of office on Thursday, just two hours after the President accepted the resignation of then Justice chief Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, during Thursday’s media interview, said Duterte has chosen Guevarra because of his competence and integrity.

“Guevarra has proven his competence and intellect when it comes to laws. Secretary Guevarra also has integrity,” Roque said.

Guevarra served as deputy executive secretary for legal affairs at the Office of the President in May 2015.

He was also appointed as commissioner of the Philippine Competition Commission on February 2016.

Guevarra finished his Bachelor of Arts degree, major in Political Science, at the Ateneo de Manila in 1974. He placed second in the 1985 Bar examinations.

His appointment came after Aguirre’s resignation following criticisms over the DOJ’s decision to drop charges against alleged top drug lords Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim and the move to put alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles under the provisional coverage of the government’s witness protection program.

A day before Duterte announced that he had accepted Aguirre’s resignation, Aguirre still attended the Cabinet meeting at the Palace. He was among the Cabinet members who cheered the President as he blew the candle on his birthday cake.

His resignation did not come as a surprise, as there were talks about Duterte’s alleged plan to fire him anytime this week.

Roque said Duterte expressed his unhappiness with his Cabinet members, and hinted at a possible reshuffling.

Aguirre is the fourth official to quit the Duterte Cabinet, after Information and Communications Technology chief Rodolfo Salalima, National Irrigation Authority chief Peter Laviña, and Vice President Leni Robredo – who chaired the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council before her resignation in December 2016.

Aguirre said he had no reason to leave his post since he did nothing wrong, but should he feel distrust from the President, he would do so.

“If the President says so, o nakaramdam ako na kulang na ang pagtitiwala sa akin, mabilis pa sa alas-kwatro, resign tayo (If I feel the President has lost confidence in me, I would resign right away),” Aguirre has said. CATHERINE VALENTE

