A NEWLY elected barangay captain was killed by an undetermined number of armed men in Batangas on Moday, according to a radio report.

Demetrio Deomampo, 51, who was elected chairman of Barangay Buso-buso was shot dead in Barangay Pinagtung-Ulan in San Jose.

Demetrio was going down his SUV when unknown armed men shot him. The chairman was rushed to the hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival.

Investigation is ongoing. DEO BANIDA, JESSY CANDELARIO