Newly restored shrine at Jesus’s tomb reopened in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM: The ornate shrine surrounding what is believed to be Jesus’s tomb was reopened at a ceremony in Jerusalem on Wednesday following months of delicate restoration work.

Religious leaders opened the ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried.

They stood in front of the 19th-century edicule surrounding the tomb as hymns were sung.

Following a $3.7-million (3.4-million-euro) renovation led by the church’s three main Christian denominations, the shrine has been painstakingly restored to its former glory— including a warm reddish-yellow coloring.

The Greek Orthodox, Armenian and Roman Catholic denominations share custody of the church, but disputes between the three have led to renovations being delayed for decades. AFP

AFP/CC