Newsome, Maliksi win Dunk, 3-point shootout crown

Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Star Hotshots’ Allein Maliksi won the slam-dunk and three-point shooting contest, respectively, in the Philippine Basketball Association 2017 All-Star Side Event’s Skills Challenge at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena on Friday.

The high-leaping Newsome edged crowd-favorite James Forrester of GlobalPort, 87-86, in the final round.

Last year’s champion Rey Guevarra of Mahindra was dethroned after finishing with 87 points in two dunks in the first round.

Maliksi, on the other hand, captured his first ever PBA three-point shootout title by defeating LA Tenorio of Ginebra, 20-18, in the final round.

Last year’s champion Terrence Romeo of GlobalPort advanced to the finals with 17 points but finished behind Tenorio’s 18 and Maliksi’s 20 in the last round.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine’s combo guard Maverick Ahanmisi won back-to-back titles in the Obstacle Challenge with a time record of 25.8 seconds beating San Miguel Beer’s Alex Cabagnot’s 26.7 seconds time.

JOSEF T. RAMOS