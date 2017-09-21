The next big step for Andrea Torres

Showbuzz traveled for three hours to a remote barangay in Pililia, Rizal where sexy Kapuso star Andrea Torres is taping for a new drama. This is a big project from GMA Entertainment TV but details cannot be disclosed just yet—except that a big personality will headline the show with Andrea.

Andrea assumes the role of a young widow for the series, who after her husband’s death, chooses to stay with her mother in-law despite their life of poverty.

“I love this role because it’s very far from my character as the smart and sexy Venus in ‘Alyas Robinhood.’ This is a kind of breather for me because I’m required to look very simple. Even the way I deliver my dialogue is different,” she averred.

Speaking of Alyas Robinhood, Andrea confirmed its new time slot, which started this week, (after “Super Ma’am”), and shared, “Solenn (Heussaff) and I will have many for face offs in the show and everyone should watch out for it.”

Off-camera however, Andrea and Solenn are very good friends. “Chikahan portion talaga kami on the set. We talk about a lot of things. Although this is the first time that we’re working together, we’ve known each other for quite a long time already. I like Solenn bilang katrabaho kasi ang gaan niyang kasama. She’s also very down to earth, parang she doesn’t feel that she’s a big star,” Andrea stated.

Ever humble, it seems Andrea neither feels her star is on the rise even if she sometimes hits some bumpy controversies along the way. Her talent is clearly seeing her through it all as she takes another big step in her career.

* * *

“She’s the closest girl to my heart right now,” Rocco Nacino says of “Haplos” leading lady Sanya Lopez. “She’s really special but I can’t say we’re officially together. Basta, chill lang kami.”

Showbuzz had no recourse but to pry into the actor’s life what with his closeness with Sanya very evident these days. On the drama’s set, they are always together talking, laughing at each other’s jokes, and openly showing they care for each another.

One scene in particular, when they were on a beach and Sanya’s character Angela was supposedly drowning, Rocco kept checking if the actress was OK since he knew she didn’t know how to swim. He even reminded production to keep a close eye on Sanya when she had to go to a deeper part of the water.

Needless to say, Sanya was so touched by Rocco’s gesture but also says the same thing about their relationship.

“As they say, mahaba na ang pinagsamahan,” since she had worked with Rocco even in “Encantadia.” “I don’t deny that we’ve become closer and that we’re very comfortable with each other but let’s leave it at that for now.”

Apparently, Rocco and Sanya agree that even if they are both single, they don’t need to rush their relationship.

“Walang nangyayaring ligawan,” Sanya relates. “I think we’re just happy with the way things are. We care for each other because we’re very close as friends. Ayoko munang haluan ng anything. I want our friendship to remain pure.

“I guess we’re not ready to get into something more serious because we’re both focused on our respective careers. Katulad ko, I feel it’s only now that I’m getting all these good breaks. I want to take advantage of the opportunity. I want to be good in my craft as an actress to show people that I value the projects that come my way.”

If there is one thing that Sanya is most grateful for, it’s the high ratings Haplos has been getting, along with GMA Network’s afternoon offerings “Ika-6 Na Utos” and “Impostora.” Indeed, the trio of shows is lording over the timeslot but they are not about to rest on their laurels.

“Nagkakatulungan ‘yung tatlong series kasi pare-parehong magaganda. These are the types of series na hindi ka talaga bibitiw when you start watching kasi feeling mo, mabibitin ka,” Sanya chimes.

Haplos will get more exciting according to the actress: “The viewers will have to find out kung mababawi ba ng character ko, si Angela, si Gerald (Rocco) from Lucille (Thea Tolentino) since alam naman natin na ginamitan lang ng gayuma ni Lucille si Gerald.

“There’s also the character of Pancho Magno who’s so in love with Angela that he’ll do everything to please her. Will Angela fall eventually fall for him? Add to that yung conflict between my mom (Patricia Javier) and Lucille’s mom (Francine Prieto).”

* * *

Being a full time actor is an entirely new experience for Fil-Am model Matthias Rhoads. Things that he never thought he would do before are now part of his job.

Showbuzz tagged along with Matthias on his first personal appearance in a show where he had to sing. He was even instructed to pull up some ladies from the audience and serenade them. Well, he didn’t have a hard time doing that because the ladies were more than willing to share a moment with the handsome hunk.

Add to that, Matthias is also muy simpatico. People barely knew him since this first-week run of Marian Rivera’s Super Ma’am, but when he was introduced on stage, the girls just couldn’t help but scream. Moreover, the guy can also sing in a very deep baritone, and made every effort to memorize his Filipino song when he’s still in the thick of learning the language.

“It feels so good to get this kind of attention. The more I’m encouraged to learn Filipino. Everything’s new but I think I’m really in the right profession. I immensely what I’m doing,” he said with that sweetest of smiles.

After the personal appearance, Matthias had to rush home to prepare for taping the following day. He would only have a couple of hours of sleep but he is not complaining.

“I’m happy with the way things are going in my career. I’m also very happy that I was given a big break in Super Ma’am. I love my role as an anthropologist. I am also happy that I work with very nice people especially Marian. She gives me lots of acting tips. She also encourages me to learn Filipino so when we’re on the set, she tells people to only talk to me in Filipino because it is for my good if I can speak the language well.”

* * *

SHORTS … People may not know it but Glaiza De Castro and Angelica Panganiban are very close friends. They stay in touch even if they belong to different networks. In fact, for Glaiza’s new album “Magandang Simulain” under Polyeast, Angelica wrote a song. Right now, the two ladies are in Nepal vacationing. As each other’s confidant, is the trip Glaiza’s way of helping a friend who is hurting after a failed relationship? As everyone knows, Angelica’s ex is now dating Ellen Adarna…

…Reina Hispano Americana Filipinas 2017 Wyn Marquez is now deep into her Spanish lessons. She wants to learn conversational Spanish, which she can use when she goes to Bolivia on October 27 to compete in Reina Hispano Americana 2017. Wyn revealed that her mom Alma Moreno already got herself a plane ticket because she wants to be with Wyn when she competes in the international pageant.