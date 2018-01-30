Next gen Honda Insight protoype revealed in Detroit

Honda previewed a prototype version of its next generation Insight hybrid in the recent Detroit Motor Show, signalling the next step for Honda’s Electrification initiative that was first announced in 2017.

The previous generation Insight was produced up until 2014, where it was discontinued entirely. The new model signified the return of the Insight name after a four-year hiatus, being the fifth car in Honda’s new line-up of electrified vehicles, joining the likes of the Clarity Fuel Cell and the Accord Hybrid. While previous generations of the Insight were positioned below the Civic, Honda claims the new Insight will be positioned above the Civic as a premium compact car.

“The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging. The Honda Insight is anticipated to receive fuel economy ratings competitive with the best hybrids in the segment, with styling that will have universal appeal inside and out and best-in-class passenger volume,” said Helio Arangeli Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division of American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

The new car boasts a sleeker, more aggressive stance, with proportions reminiscent of the current generation Civic. It took over the compact hybrid sedan role after Honda ditched the Civic Hybrid for the current generation, and it shows in its design. Honda has packaged and fitted the battery just under the rear seats without sacrificing cargo space. Advanced safety equipment and driver assists will be standard on the new Insight, such as collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and traffic sign recognition.

While Honda has not disclosed any details regarding technical information, the company revealed some sketches of the exterior and the interior, which looks like the model is production ready at first glance. Expectations for the Insight are high, as it will compete against the likes of the Toyota Prius and the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid, as the company claims in its official statement that it will achieve in excess of 50 mpg from its 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine.

The car will be manufactured in its Greensburg, Indiana plant alongside the Civic and the CR-V, and it will arrive on showrooms later this year. Honda announced its Honda Electrification Initiative in the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, where it plans to make two thirds of its global car sales composed of hybrid and fuel cell cars by 2030.