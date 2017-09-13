Next-gen security network introduced by Kaspersky

GLOBAL cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab said Tuesday it was introducing a new product that will address corporate security issues following an increase in the number of businesses falling victim to cybercrimes.

The private version of Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) will permit businesses to upgrade their detection speeds and access to real-time global threat intelligence without the risk of sharing information outside the corporate network.

“This next generation of Kaspersky Private Security Network keeps sensitive corporate data within the network, while providing the power of industry-renowned cloud security intelligence to help businesses stay ahead of today’s threats,” Alessio Aceti, head of Enterprise Business at Kaspersky Lab, said in a statement.

“To ensure cybersecurity policies are aligned with business priorities, we have introduced a patented solution that makes threat intelligence available to all companies, even those with strict compliance requirements,” Aceti said.

The new security solution enables businesses to enhance their security intelligence by adding customized lists of uniform resource locators (URLs) and file reputations, the firm said.

Cloud-based threat intelligence provides quicker and more accurate system to process and analyze suspicious files, removing the fear of losing a ton of sensitive data, or making the entire information technology at risk, Kasperky Lab added.

Through its cloud infrastructure, Kaspersky’s security network alarms organizations on new malware threats in a matter of minutes, supported by data from 80 million sensors worldwide.

While cloud solutions can be limited by regulations and specific network security, Kaspersky said it resolved the issues through a private cloud, which contains an internal copy of KSN, incorporating all of its advantages within the corporate IT infrastructure.

Kaspersky said that with its one-way synchronization system in KSN, “no data is sent from the corporate network to the cloud.”