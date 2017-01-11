Neymar Jr’s Five comes to Manila

Neymar Jr’s Five, the Brazilian football superstar’s tournament will hold a qualifying round in the Philippines on February 18 and 25, with the finals taking place on March 4 at SPARTA Philippines in Mandaluyong.

A global phenomenon, the tournament has already been held in six continents in more than 50 countries. As its name implies, five-a-side teams battle it out in 10-minute matches with a twist. Every time one team scores, the opposition loses a player, which makes the contest fast, technical, tactical and unique.

More than 65,000 players from 47 countries signed up to play in the first year of Neymar Jr’s Five and 2017 promises to be even bigger.

This year’s tournament is open to teams of five to seven players aged 16 to 25, and for the first time two over-aged players are allowed in the squad.

Members of the competing teams are required to have valid Philippine passports when registering, as the goal is to make it to the World Final at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande, Brazil this year.