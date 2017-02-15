Neymar Jr’s Five PH tourney fires off Sunday

The Philippine leg of Neymar Jr’s Five football tournament unravels on Sunday with first-round matches at the Sparta Philippines in Mandaluyong City.

Now on its second year, the internationally renowned five-a-side competition will hold three qualifying legs for aspiring Filipino football players.

The signature football meet of the Brazilian superstar will be running across six continents and 50 countries with more than 60,000 participants expected to compete all over the globe.

Each team will be playing a 10-minute five-a-side battle, which is specifically designed to bring back the fast-paced game that street football is famous for.

The Neymar Five also brings a twist to the beautiful game, as a player will be taken out to each squad every time the opposition scores to heighten up the competition.

In addition, each team will be composed of five to seven players, whose ages range from 16 to 25, with an option two add two over aged players in the mix.

Each participant will be required to have a valid Philippine passport, as the winners will be representing the country in the final leg at the Instituto Peject Neymar Jr in Praia Grande in Brazil later this year.

After the opening day of the games, the Neymar Jr Five event the country will be having another round of eliminations on February 25 while the local finals is set on March 4.