Neymar out of PSG trip to Lyon

PARIS: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lyon on Sunday night (Monday in Manila) with a thigh problem, the Ligue 1 leaders said on the eve of the game.

PSG said the world’s most expensive player had a “pain in his right thigh”.

The Brazilian already missed last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Nantes with a rib injury but returned to score four goals and set up two more in the 8-0 win over Dijon on Wednesday, PSG’s record home victory.His performance in that game was slightly clouded by boos from the Parc des Princes crowd when he stepped up to take a penalty to score his fourth goal.

PSG fans had been hoping Edinson Cavani would take it to get the goal he needed to become the club’s outright all-time leading scorer — he is currently level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 156.

Unai Emery’s side are currently nine points clear of Marseille at the Ligue 1 summit, with Lyon two points further back in third.

AFP