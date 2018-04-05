NFA accused of creating rice shortage

CABINET Secretary and National Food Authority (NFA) Council chairman Leoncio Evasco, Jr. on Wednesday slammed the NFA management for stirring an “artificial” rice shortage that triggered panic among traders and consumers.

“The way things are happening now, [NFA] create[d]the artificial shortage and pin[ned the issue]down on the Council; that we are responsible for creating such situation of shortage, when in fact, we have checked that based on the report of the Department of Agriculture, there is so much rice,” Evasco said.

“And in fact, this is the reason why the standby volume of rice of 250,000 metric tons was set to be purchased and to be delivered before June in time for the lean months,” he added.

According to Evasco, “many voices” triggered the panic, not only among traders but also among consumers.

“The way things are now, there are so many voices – thereby muddling, confusing the issue on rice and creating panic on the part of traders and the part of the consuming public of rice. Why are they doing this? They only know the reason why, because as far as the Council is concerned, we don’t have any disagreement with management,” Evasco said.

“If there is a sector in our country that can manipulate the presence of rice in our market, it’s the traders. An irresponsible issuance of a statement that there is no more rice in our market would immediately create a reaction on people who do have rice on their hands. Withdraw and speculate the day when to release it at a higher price at the detriment of the consuming public,” he added.

‘Audit NFA’

Evasco also said that he had “no reason” to confirm the shortage; instead, the interagency council that oversees the NFA passed a resolution in February to ask the Commission on Audit to conduct a special audit to see if the grains agency was buying rice at the proper times.

According to Evasco, NFA should be audited regarding the release of NFA rice to the market, because in the months of October, November and January, the average delivery of rice from the NFA warehouse reaches about a million bags a month.

“Now, why will you release so much rice to the market when it is in time of the harvest season? Comparing this to the June, July, August, we found in the report that there was less rice given out to the market when at that time it was lean months. Meaning to say, there were few rice available in the market,” Evasco said.

He however admitted that the rice supply stood at 200,000 bags for the whole country, or 0.35 days.

The NFA is required to hold at least 15 days’ worth of rice at any given time.

According to Evasco, the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) worth 501,000 metric tons of rice for this year arrived in March, which added to the first quarter harvest.

After the importation of 250,000 metric tons before June, at least 300,000 metric tons of MAV rice will arrive in August, Evasco said.

He reiterated that the arrival of the MAV was not late.

“The council decides when to buy so as not to impact negatively on the production of the Filipino farmers, because if it will be on timing, we have to let this rice arrive in times of harvest season, definitely it’s going to impact negatively on the produce of the farmers,” Evasco said.

Abolition of NFA eyed

Evasco raised the possibility of the NFA being abolished.

“NFA could only be abolished first, if we have enough rice produced in our country to feed our people. Second, if we follow the proposal of the Department Finance to do away with the quantitative restrictions, definitely NFA will be abolished because we will now allow private traders to buy and sell this rice here in our country,” he said.

He declined to comment if the NFA management was using the “artificial shortage” to avoid being abolished.

Despite the strong words against the NFA management, Evasco refused to comment on whether or not NFA administrator Jason Aquino should be axed.

Evasco also bared that Duterte would meet with big rice traders on Thursday afternoon.

Buy more palay

Sen. Nancy Binay on Wednesday urged the NFA to buy palay from local farmers at P18 per kilo to compete with private traders and middlemen who offer farmers P19 to P21 per kilo.

“The NFA lacks bargaining position and cannot offer a good price for our local farms if the only price they could offer is P17 per kilo,” Binay said.

The NFA sells rice at P27 per kilo and P32 per kilo, while a comparable commercial rice variety sells at a higher price of P36 per kilo to P41 per kilo.

with BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO