NFA chief urged to resign his post

The administrator of the National Food Authority should quit his job as soon as possible amid a shortage of affordable NFA rice in the country, House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez said on Tuesday.

In making the suggestion to NFA Administrator Jason Aquino, Suarez cited an announcement made by the Grain Retailers Confederation of the Philippine that there is no more NFA rice supply in four regions namely Metro Manila (National Capital Region), Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

The government apparently confirmed this announcement by admitting that the NFA has only 200,000 sacks of NFA rice left that are only good for less than a day–short of the 15-day requirement for the NFA rice buffer stock.

“What is he [Aquino] waiting for? He should go [and]quit. He should not wait for the President to fire him. It is very obvious that somebody made money in hoarding the NFA rice. They created this scenario,” Suarez said to reporters in a news conference.

“Consumers are suffering because of them [officials in the NFA],” he added.

The NFA rice shortage has already prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to reconstitute the NFA Council because of policy disagreements between the NFA and the council composed of Aquino; Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco; Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr.; Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo; Development Bank of the Philippines Chairman Alberto Romulo; Director Teodoro Jumamil of the Development Bank of the Philippines; Land Bank of the Philippines President Alex Buenaventura; Land Bank of the Philippines Executive Vice President Julio Climaco Jr.; Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd; National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon; Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez; Trade and Industry Undersecretary Teodoro Pascua; Secretary Ernesto Pernia of the National Economic and Development Authority; Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea; and farmer sector representative Edwin Paraluman, among others.

But before President Duterte decided to reconstitute the NFA Council and place it under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture alongside the National Irrigation Administration, the Philippine Coconut Authority and the Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority, The Manila Times had learned from an unimpeachable source in the Palace that the NFA has sold as much as one million sacks of NFA rice per month since November last year, causing the shortfall.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte earlier questioned Aquino’s competence as NFA administrator but did not call for Aquino’s resignation.

Under its food security and price stabilization mandate, the NFA needs to have a strategic rice reserve equivalent to 15 days’ national consumption and a higher 30-day buffet stock during the traditional lean months of July to September.

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has been investigating the NFA rice shortage stemming from a House resolution filed by Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte of Camarines Sur before Congress adjourned for a two-month break last March 21.

The House panel, however, is yet to adopt recommendations as a result of the probe.

Pending the committee report on the probe, Villafuerte called on the NFA to constitute a separate body to monitor the supply and prices of rice, much like how the Energy Regulatory Commission regulates power rates.

“In the same way that there exists regulatory control on the cost of electricity, there should also be regulatory control on the price of rice to prevent the profiteering schemes of unscrupulous traders from upsetting the supply of the staple in the domestic market,” he said in a statement.