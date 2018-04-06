NFA Council to be revamped, not abolished, says Agriculture chief

AGRICULTURE Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on Friday clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte only wanted to reconstitute the membership of the National Food Authority Council (NFAC), and not abolish the entire agency as what was being reported earlier in the day.

“He’s word during the meeting was to ‘demolish’, but I think what he meant is to reconstitute,” Piñol told reporters in a telephone interview.

The DA chief was quoted on radio, saying that President Duterte wants that 18-member interagency committee abolished for refusing to bring in the rice supply supposedly for the NFA’s buffer stocks.

He also said that President Duterte wanted the NFA and three other agriculture agencies back with the Department of Agriculture (DA).

This means, that the NFA Council will also be under the leadership of the DA, he said.

To recall, in May 2014, the four agencies, then under the DA, were transferred to the Office of the President during the administration of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Aquino said the transfer was needed to “enhance and coordinate the efforts of the NFA, NIA, PCA and FPA in fulfilling their respective mandates.”

Piñol, however, believes that coordination with these agencies will be improved if they were under the supervision of the DA.

Quoting from a source who was present during the meeting between President Duterte and rice retailers on Thursday in Malacanang, The Manila Times reported earlier on Friday that the news on the abolition of the NFA Council was exaggerated.

“You can’t just abolish the NFA Council, which is a policy-making body. But what the president really wants is to reconstitute its membership,” said a high-ranking official of the National Food Authority.

“Based on the meeting last night, the direction is to change the membership and put in place rice industry stakeholders… those who are really concerned with production and distribution of the grains, including traders and retailers,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the source welcomed the transfer of the NFA back to the DA, where it should have been in the first place.

“Under the law, the NFA and the NFA Council should be headed by the Department of Agriculture,” he said.

The NFA Council, however, will remain as the advisory body to the NFA when it comes to importation, as the law states.

Piñol, however, said that the NFA Council, once under his leadership, would not be allowed to meddle with rice importation, which “should be reserved to the NFA.”

The agriculture chief also confirmed reports that the Philippines would start importing rice through a government-to-government deal, which is targeted to arrive from late April to first week of May.

A source from the NFA said that Manila would utilize its emergency rice purchase power to bring in the “much needed” rice from abroad.

“We are now in the process of crafting the term of reference for the emergency purchase of some 250,000. It will be out any time soon. It just needs the approval of the president,” the source told The Manila Times.

Under Presidential Decree 9184, the state-run grains agency may resort to alternative methods of procurement, including those that may be undertaken during emergency cases.

“Well, we are in an emergency now,” the official said, adding that emergency rice purchases no longer needed the approval of the interagency NFA Council.

The source privy to the matter said that the volume to be purchased from either Vietnam or Thailand under a government-to-government deal would arrive ahead of the earlier 250,000 metric tons standby supply.

“We want a Swiss challenge scheme with this importation. Whoever can bring in the rice requirement the faster and cheapest will be awarded the supply contract,” the official added.

The emergency rice purchase will bring the total rice importation this year to 500,000 MT.

“We are even considering bringing in the entire 500,000 MT under emergency rice purchase. Sabi nga ni president, ‘ok nang sobra, kakainin din naman dito yan sa Pilipinas kaysa kulang’,” the source said.

(It’s okay if there is an excess. That will be eaten here in the Philippines anyway. It is better to have more than less.)