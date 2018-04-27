NFA declares failed bidding for importation of 250,000MT of rice

THE National Food Authority (NFA) declared a failed bidding after Thailand and Vietnam failed to comply with its reference price in the importation of 250,000 metric tons of rice, meant to augment the supply of subsidized rice in the Philippine market.

This prompted the state-run grains agency to schedule another bidding next week, giving the two countries ample time to resubmit their price offers.

The NFA rejected on Friday two bid offers from Vietnam and Thailand since it was significantly higher than the set reference price of $483.63 per metric ton for 15 percent brokens and $474.18 per metric ton 25 percent brokens.

Thailand did not make an offer for 15 percent brokens, but its offer of $530 per MT for 25 percent brokens was above the reference price.

Similarly, Vietnam’s offer of 15 percent brokens at $540 per metric ton and 25 percent brokens at $532 exceeded the reference price.

In a press conference, Judy Carol L. Dansal, NFA deputy administrator and chairperson of the Special Bids and Awards Committee, said the NFA was now relying on local traders’ commitment to continue supplying retail outlets with cheaper rice after the failed bidding.

With no emergency supply of rice coming from abroad any time soon, Dansal said that traders would have to shoulder what the grains agency lacked — a buffer stock of cheap subsidized rice.

“We are not [in desperation mode]… consumers are happy with the P39 per kilo rice supplied by traders, who have committed to supply rice until the arrival of our buffer stocks,” Dansal said.

The NFA has allotted a total of P6.1 billion budget for the purchase of rice stocks.

The importation will undergo government-to-government procurement, which is the fastest way to import rice, according to NFA.

Of the total volume to be imported by NFA, about 75,000 MT will be discharged in the port of Manila; 25,000 MT each in Subic and Cebu; 20,000 MT in Tabaco; 19,000 MT in Batangas; 16,000 MT in Cagayan de Oro City; 15,000 MT in Davao City; 14,000 MT at Poro Point in La Union; 12,000 MT in Tacloban; 10,000 MT in General Santos City; 6,000 MT in Cagayan De Oro; 5,000 MT in Surigao City; and 4,000 MT each in Iloilo and Bacolod.

The initial shipments are expected to arrive in the country by the end of May through the ports of Cebu, Davao, and Manila. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ