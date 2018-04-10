NFA head Aquino should quit over rice shortage, says House leader

NATIONAL Food Authority Administrator (NFA) Jason Aquino should quit his job amid the controversy on the alleged shortage of affordable NFA rice in the country, a a lawmaker at the House of Representatives said on Tuesday.

Minority Leader Danilo Suarez was referring to the announcement by the Grain Retailers Confederation of the Philippine that there was no more NFA rice supply in four regions namely: Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

This disclosure coincided with the government’s admission that the NFA has only 200,000 bags of rice left, which was only good for less than a day — short of the 15-day requirement for NFA rice buffer stock.

“What is he (Aquino) waiting for? He should go quit. He should not wait for the President to fire him. It is very obvious that somebody made money in hoarding the NFA rice. They created this scenario,” Suarez told reporters in a news conference.

“The consumers are suffering because of them [in the NFA under Aquino],” Suarez added.

The NFA rice shortage has prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to order a revamp of the NFA council because of policy disagreements between the NFA and the council.

The council is composed of Aquino, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla, Jr., Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo, Development Bank of the Philippines Chairman Alberto Romulo; Director Teodoro Jumamil of the Development Bank of the Philippines; Land Bank of the Philippines President Alex Buenaventura, Land Bank of the Philippines Executive Vice President Julio Climaco, Jr.; Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd; National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon; Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez; Trade and Industry Undersecretary Teodoro Pascua; Secretary Ernesto Pernia of the National Economic and Development Authority; Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea; farmer sector representative Edwin Paraluman.

Duterte placed the NFA Council under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture, alongside the National Irrigation Administration, the Philippine Coconut Authority and the Fertilizer and Pesticides Authority.

An unimpeachable Malacanang source told The Manila Times that the NFA sold as much as one million sacks of rice per month since November 2017, causing the shortfall.

“While Malacañang assured us that our country has enough rice supply, we are concerned that the traders will take advantage of this situation, to the detriment of Filipino consumers,” Suarez added.