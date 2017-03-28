NFA-Negros to supply rice in 3 regions

BACOLOD CITY: The National Food Authority in Negros Occidental will supply rice in three regions of the country and will receive new stocks later from Panay Island to replenish.

Marianito Bejemino, NFA provincial manager, said the province has enough old stocks from 2015 and 2016 that were not sold owing to abundance of supply and stable market price which will be dispersed to areas that lack rice supply like the Bicol Region, Regions 3 and 4.

He said that although Regions 3 and 4 are known to produce abundant rice, it experienced deficiency this year because to calamities that affected their harvest.

“We are now loading the first batch for shipment containing 35,000 bags to Bicol and preparing for the second batch until the 235,000 requirements will be met to cover the three regions,” he said.

While Negros is disposing the old stocks, the NFA manager assured there is enough available NFA rice in the market until the replenishment stock from Panay provinces comes.

Bejemino said rice importation of the province has dropped since last year but the agency is doing its job in buffering their stock against high priced commercial rice.

The inspection and re-accreditation effort were made to ensure enough outlets for NFA rice during the lean months.

He added they are moving ahead of time to control the price during the lean months but still offering least price at P27 per kilo to benefit the poor consumers.

The province’s total rice inventory is 2,142,469 bags enough to last for three months and the NFA has 334, 754 bags good for 15 months for the province.