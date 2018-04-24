NFA-Quirino targets 10,000 bags of ‘palay’

CABARROGUIS, Quirino: The National Food Authority (NFA) expressed concern over its difficulty in buying palay (unmilled rice) direct from farmers as the agency targets 10,000 bags to ensure supply during the lean months.

Antonio Macato, NFA provincial manager, said they have been exerting all efforts to ensure the availability of quality cheap rice in the market during the coming months when supply becomes low but have difficulty because of lower buying price the agency could offer farmers.

Commercial traders buy dry palay at P22 per kilo while NFA offers P17 per kilo.

In Quirino, the NFA has a procurement target of 10,000 bags of palay this cropping season, Macato said adding that they need the support of the provincial government of Quirino to increase their buying price.

“We have already requested the provincial government to support the agency’s Palay Marketing Assistance for Legislators and Local Government Units program to be able to increase the NFA’s buying price,” he added.

While waiting for the provincial government’s response, they have been meeting with farmers and even sought the support of the Provincial Farmers’ Action Council (PFAC) that pledged to deliver one bag of palay each from the members.

“On top of the commitments made by the NFA employees and their relatives in Quirino province, we are expecting at least 2,000 bags from the council,” Macato said.

Meanwhile, the Isabela Rice Millers group from Region 2 has committed to deliver 14,000 bags of rice to be distributed in Metro Manila to supply the markets with alternative affordable commercial rice in the absence of the cheaper NFA rice.

On Monday, the first batch of deliveries was made with 20 trailer trucks carrying 700 bags of rice each converging at the NFA regional office in Isabela.

The rice will be delivered to various wholesalers and retailers in Tondo, Malabon, Caloocan, Marikina, Batasan Hills and Parkway Village in Quezon City, Parañaque, and in Tanza, Cavite.

The rice from Isabela will be sold at P39 per kilo, similar to the previous delivery of Nueva Ecija traders, who committed a total of 10,000 bags of rice.

with EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ