NFA reopens rice bidding on May 4

The National Food Authority (NFA) will reopen the bidding process for the procurement of 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice on May 4, 2018.

Vietnam and Thailand will again make their bids after last week’s bidding process failed because the two countries’ offers were significantly higher than NFA’s set reference price.

NFA Administrator Jason Aquino said the two countries asked for more time to prepare their documents.

The NFA posted a set reference price of $483.63 per metric ton of 15 percent brokens and $474.18 per metric ton for 25 percent brokens. It allotted a P6.1 billion budget for the procurement of 250,000 MT of rice.

In the initial bidding on April 27, Vietnam offered 50,000 MT at $540 per MT, which is $56.37 per MT higher than the set reference price for the 15 percent brokens. Thailand did not make any offer.

Thailand offered to sell 120,000 MT at 25 percent brokens for $530 per MT, while Vietnam offered 100,000 MT at $532 per MT.

The second round of bidding also failed because Thailand offered $520 per MT for 25 percent brokens, while Vietnam offered $521 per MT and $521 per MT for 15 percent and 25 percent brokens respectively.

The upcoming tender would have the same Terms of Reference (TOR) released by the NFA on April 18. The agency will post a new reference price in accordance with the prevailing world market price and the dollar exchange rate a day before the scheduled bidding.