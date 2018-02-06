NFA rice situation ‘under control’ — Palace

MALACANANG assured the public on Tuesday that the rice situation in the country was “under control” and that President Rodrigo Duterte has found a “diplomatic solution,” amid fears raised on the possible shortage of National Food Authority (NFA) rice in the market.

In a press conference, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said Secretary to the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco Jr., chairman of the NFA Council, gave assurances that the government has enough standby rice stocks to address the shortage.

“Well, I just talked to Cabinet Secretary Evasco… he says the (rice) situation really is under control,” Roque told reporters.

“There’s a standby order for 250,000 metric tons of rice. Of course we will not allow our inventory to be depleted,” he said.

Roque made the statement after Sen. Nancy Binay lamented on Sunday the shortage of NFA rice in the market, as she asked the Council to address the “dwindling supply” of affordable rice.

Binay cited a report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showing prices of regular and well-milled rice rising by P1 to P3 per kilo in six regional centers in the country.

“Kasama sa trabaho ng NFA ang siguruhin na mayroong sapat at murang bigas para sa lahat, lalo na ngayong damang-dama ng ating mga kababayan ang kakulangan sa NFA rice (It’s part of the NFA’s job to make sure that there’s sufficient and cheap rice for everyone, especially now that our countrymen are really feeling the shortage of NFA rice),” Binay said.

According to the senator, the NFA sells rice from P27 per kilo to P32 per kilo, while commercial rice varieties of comparable quality are sold from P36 per kilo to P41 per kilo.

During Monday’s press briefing, Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte had employed a “diplomatic solution” to address the rice problem.

“I was not authorized to reveal what the President has done. But the President has done a diplomatic initiative to address this. But without authority, I cannot yet announce,” he said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE