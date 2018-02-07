NFA rice stock dwindling

THE buffer stock of the government-subsidized rice is good only for two days, an official of the National Food Authority (NFA) admitted on Tuesday but Malacañang said there is no reason to panic because the government has the situation under control.

Becky Olarte, NFA spokesperson, said that as of Monday, there were only 65,200 metric tons of NFA rice, which would only last for two days.

The agency is required to have a 15-day buffer stock at any given time.

Olarte said the remaining NFA rice will be distributed in depressed areas and island provinces.

“Ibig sabihin nito kung NFA lang magpapakain sa buong Pilipinas na hindi naman po ito nangyayari, sapat pa naman ito dun sa nakalaan na pangangailangan ng mga calamity victims kung meron mangyari na calamity kung saang bahagi ng bansa,” she said.

Olarte said they cannot resolve the shortage unless an inter-agency council approves the request to import 250,000 metric tons of the staple.

“Pasensiya po, talagang walang magagawa ang NFA. Gustuhin man naming ipagpatuloy ang pagbebenta ng mababang presyo ng bigas e paubos na po ang stocks,” Olarte said.

“As early as November last year nagpasok na po ng request ang NFA sa NFA Council.

Binigyan naman ito ng standby authority nung December pero hanggang sa ngayon hindi pa po inaaprubahan na isagawa,” she added.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. chairs the NFA Council, whose members include Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Domin guez 3rd, and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Regulators, she said, will meet with retailers today to stop the reported price hike of commercial rice amid the NFA rice shortage.

Under control

Malacañang on Tuesday gave assurances the rice situation was “under control.”

Palace spokesman Harry Evasco gave assurances that the government has enough standby rice stocks.

“I just talked to Cabinet Secretary Evasco… he says the (rice) situation really is under control,” Roque told reporters.

“There’s a standby order for 250,000 metric tons of rice. Of course we will not allow our inventory to be depleted,” he added.

Sen. Nancy Binay on Sunday warned of a rice shortage and asked the NFA Council to address the “dwindling supply” of affordable rice.

On Monday, Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte had employed a “diplomatic solution” to address the rice problem.

“I was not authorized to reveal what the President has done. But the President has done a diplomatic initiative to address this. But without authority, I cannot yet announce,” he said.