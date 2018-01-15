NFA stops supply in Bataan Public Markets

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The National Food Authority provincial office here stopped the delivery of NFA rice to its accredited retailers in public markets reserving the supplies in case of calamity. Maribeth Magcaling, NFA provincial operations officer, said they were reserving whatever stock they have in cases of calamities by local government units and the Department of Social Welfare and Development. She said they were still doing tests on palay (unmilled rice) for milling they bought from local farmers. Magcaling said they do not know when to resume the supply for accredited NFA retailers. Rice retailers at the city public market here said many buyers are looking for NFA rice which is cheaper than commercial rice. A kilo of NFA rice sells at P27.