NGCP appeals for govt cooperation amid power outage-free summer

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Thursday it sustained its outage-free record when the grid hit an “all-time high” demand of 10,054-megawatts (MW) on May 9, driven by the construction and manufacturing sectors.

The grid operator appealed for cooperation from government agencies for the timely completion of the work to beef up the 230-kV Western and Eastern Manila backbone. These involve the 230-kV Pasay Substation, Taguig-Taytay line and a 500-kV Taguig Substation, which are at the center of power demand growth.

NGCP, a privately-owned Filipino company led by majority shareholders Henry Sy 2nd and Robert Coyiuto 2nd, and the sole operator of the country’s power grid, attributed the comfortable margin during this year’s dry months to pre-emptive measures, including increased protection of its equipment in critical substations.

This year’s actual demand reached 10,054-megawatts on May 9, 2017 at 2:27 p.m., breaching the projected demand for 2017 of the Department of Energy (DoE) as well as the actual peak demand in 2017. NGCP said the available supply at that time was 11,444 MW, leaving a comfortable margin of 1,390 MW.

In addition to increased protection of important substation equipment, NGCP said it also enhanced the transformers at its San Jose, Dasmariñas, Bolo, and Tayabas 500-kiloVolt (kV) substations, as well as beefed up the capability of large generating units such as Sual, Masinloc, GN Power, Pagbilao, Ilijan, and Sta. Rita/San Lorenzo.

NGCP said it clipped potential low-voltage problems through the “timely energization” of capacitor banks allowing its Luzon System Operations maintain the system voltage level within normal limits even at the height of the country’s dry season.

“We want to be able to accommodate the continually growing demand and supply for power in Luzon, not just during the summer season,” the company said in its report made available to reporters on Thursday. “The support of local government units (LGUs), government agencies such as DILG, DENR, the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA), and the public, will enable NGCP to complete these projects on-time, if not ahead of schedule,” it stated.

Two of NGCP’s projects to improve the power load for Luzon are the 230-kV Pasay Substation, Taguig-Taytay line, and a 500-kV Taguig Substation which it called “the most strategic” being close to the center of load growth.

“Delaying the implementation of critical projects, like the Pasay Substation, will lead to overloading issues and possible power interruptions within Metro Manila,” the transmission company warned, underscoring that “power demand for Luzon will keep on growing in the years ahead.”