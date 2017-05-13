NGCP to build Pasay 230- kV substation

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is putting up a 230-kiloVolt (kV) substation to strengthen power grid facilities in Metro Manila.

As part of its Transmission Development Plan, the Pasay 230-kiloVolt (kV) Substation will provide a long-term solution increasing demand for power and effectively distribute the existing load of transmission facilities serving the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor.

This will also improve the grid’s resiliency by providing a contingency or back-up facility to prevent outages when other equipment are not available or on scheduled maintenance shutdown, the NGCP noted.

“All transmission facilities we will be building during our concession are deemed for public use, and will eventually be turned over to government at the end of the concession period,” the company said.

“The proposed Pasay substation is a critical infrastructure project that will support the growth, development and energy security of the western part of Metro Manila,” the company added.

NGCP plans to construct on the land a 230-kV substation to improve its power quality and system reliability.

The project includes a provision to connect the Pasay substation directly to a substation in Bataan via a high voltage submarine cable, which makes the property’s location ideal.