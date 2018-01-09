NGCP builds classrooms for Ilocos Sur

SINAIT, Ilocos Sur: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has turned over a two-classroom school building and concrete staircase to the Sinait National High School (SNHS) to ease congestion in the school. The new school building at the SNHS with 3,300 students enroled for the school year is a collaboration between NGCP and its host community, with teachers sharing in the labor to raise the elevation of the site, and Sinait Mayor Glen Guzman providing the municipal government’s support. NGCP officials said the company recognizes the Municipality of Sinait as one of its valuable partners in protecting and safeguarding transmission facilities. Sinait hosts NGCP’s San Esteban-Laoag 115 kiloVolt (kV) transmission line and the San Esteban- Laoag 230 kV transmission line, which provides power transmission services to the entire Ilocos province. Lilibeth Gaydowen of the NGCP corporate communications and public affairs office said one of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives is community development. “We want to ensure our partner communities’ socio-economic progress by taking care of their children in school and by providing facilities which are conducive to learning,” the company stated. The NGCP’s North Luzon Operations and Maintenance and Corporate Initiatives and Advocacies Division unveiled the building on December 13 together with SNHS principal Antonio Fariñas, school officials, students, teachers, parents and other members of the community. The NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy Jr. and Robert Coyiuto Jr.