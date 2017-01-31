NGCP to buy 18 transformers worth $27M from ABB

SWEDISH-SWISS company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB), automation technology leader in robotics and power, has won orders worth approximately $27 million (about P1.34 billion) from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to design, supply and commission 18 transformers.

The new transformers are part of the upgrade of NGCP’s transmission infrastructure that aims to enhance grid reliability and increase power capacity to support economic growth.

“We are pleased to partner with NGCP for this important upgrade that will strengthen the Philippines’ power grid, enhance efficiency and improve reliability of power supply to consumers,” said Markus Heimbach, ABB managing director of transformers business unit, a part of the company’s Power Grids division, said on Wednesday last week.

An aging infrastructure coupled with a fast-growing population and an agenda of industrial and economic development is driving the demand for reliable electric power in the Philippines. NGCP is executing a structured program to strengthen the aging power grid. The 18 transformer units from ABB will be installed in key substations across the country.

“As part of ABB’s Next Level strategy, we are committed to support the development of power infrastructure in growing markets around the world,” Heimbach said.

ABB’s Power Grids division, which will deliver the NGCP project, is the world leader in its segment.

This is the second major order that ABB has received from NGCP, having won an order for three transformers in 2016.

Among other projects, ABB has also supported the Philippines’ largest solar farm with a complete electrical balance of plant (eBoP) solution, further reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable energy to help meet growing demand while minimizing environmental impact.

ABB’s Power Grids division has won four major orders recently, collectively worth over $840 million, including the order from NGCP, to deliver state-of-the-art power transmission technologies. The other orders were in India ($640 million), the USA ($100 million) and Brazil ($75 million). VOLTAIRE PALAÑA