NGCP completes restoration of Alabang transmission tower

SYSTEM grid operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced on Monday that it completed on Sunday, May 21 the permanent restoration of tower 34 of its Biñan-Muntinlupa 230kV line, 10 days ahead of its May 31 target date.

“NGCP is pleased to announce tower 34’s permanent restoration, without interruption of power supply and with minimal disruption to traffic in the area while the restoration works were in progress,” NGCP said.

The tower, which collapsed after a fire broke out in an informal settler colony living underneath the tower last April 19, was lifted and attached to its original location after the reconstruction of its tower base. A permanent

fence will also be built to protect the tower’s right of way and prevent similar incidents in the future.

As of May 22, the Alabang northbound exit of the South Luzon Expressway has been opened to traffic.

NGCP highlighted the crucial role of its linemen and engineers for the early completion of the restoration work.

“Their hard work and dedication to ensure the safety of the tower and the immediate vicinity, while fast-tracking the tower repair, enabled us to complete the activity earlier than scheduled. They are truly our heroes in hardhats,” the company said.

NGCP assures its customers and stakeholders that it is ready to respond to similar situations as it continues its appeal to local government units, community leaders, and the public to support the company’s transmission line safety advocacy by clearing right of way violations for the safety of life and property, and to keep the integrity

of the grid.