NGCP, DPWH partner to speed up projects

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have signed an agreement to coordinate their projects and quicken implementation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by NGCP acting chief Anthony Almeda and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar allows them to explore endeavors based on their transmission development plan.

Before the deal, they identified 13 DPWH projects that can be aligned and co-located with NGCP’s.

In a statement, NGCP said the transmission projects can co-locate with national highways and bridges, and access roads.

The grid operator and DPWH will optimize right-of-way acquisition activities and speed up the completion of their transmission backbone and road network projects, it added.

It “is imperative that we institutionalize our coordination efforts, align, and synchronize our project planning and execution,” NGCP said.

Founded in 2009, privately owned NGCP operates and maintains the country’s power grid.