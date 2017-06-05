NGCP energizes line amid Marawi gunfire

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has successfully energized the transmission line providing power to Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, in spite of the ongoing conflict in the city.

The NGCP said the transmission facility tripped last 23 May when the security crisis in Marawi City started.

NGCP personnel began inspecting the line as soon as the military commanders in the area gave clearance. The line crew continued with inspections and repairs while gunfire was heard coming from the peripheral areas of the university compound. “We decided to go and proceed with the repair with three line crews, in order to give a ray of hope to the lone government university in Marawi City, the MSU,” stated the team leader of NGCP’s restoration group for Marawi.

The NGCP said the restoration activity was fortunately completed without incident.

“The bravery demonstrated by the substation crew, who have not left their posts since the hostilities started, despite the risk to themselves, is truly laudable. We also commend our line crew who conducted repairs amidst audible gunfire. Their extraordinary bravery and dedication to public service is something we all aspire to,” the company said over the weekend.

NGCP expressed its appreciation to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for providing security while line patrol and repairs were ongoing, as well as for providing security for supplies being ferried to NGCP personnel on duty in hostile areas.

The company also assured the public that it is ready to conduct similar repair and restoration in other affected locations to ensure that power delivery service is continuous to its customers and household consumers.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s power grid, led by majority shareholders Henry Sy, Jr. and Robert Coyiuto, Jr.