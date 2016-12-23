NGCP gets ready as ‘Nina’ hits land

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has implemented the necessary preparations and taken precautions to minimize the impact of severe tropical storm “Nina” on its transmission operations and facilities.

Lilibeth Gaydowen, NGCP Northern Luzon Public Relations chief, said the preparations included ensuring the reliability of their communications equipment.

”We need to see to it that hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damaged facilities are available, and that line crews are positioned in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work,” Gaydowen said.

She said the NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) prescribes these and other procedures to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities that will be affected by the passage of the weather disturbance.

The overall disaster command center monitors all power restoration activities, reports and updates from the regional command centers in North Luzon, South Luzon and the Visayas, whichever is directly affected by the weather disturbance, she added.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO