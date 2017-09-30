NGCP gives 2,585 emergency kits to villagers

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) distributed at least 2,585 emergency kits to host communities traversed by its transmission facilities in Isabela, Quirino, Cagayan and Ifugao provinces. The recipient communities were Barangay Cudog, Ifugao with 200 beneficiaries; two villages in Gamu and Cabagan in Isabela – 550; a village in Diffun, Quirino – 300; three villages in Tuguegarao City and Lallo town in Cagayan with 1,535. Lilibeth Gaydowen, NGCP regional communications and public affairs officer, said this is to help their partner communities prepare during disasters to have something to bring when they evacuate. Each emergency kit include food and non-food items such as rice, water, canned goods, energy drink, blanket, flash light, slippers, first aid kit and dignity kit.