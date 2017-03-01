NGCP launches line ranger school

TARLAC CITY: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) launched its Line Ranger School on Wednesday to train aspiring individuals to become “real-life heroes.” NGCP Regional Communications and Public Affairs Officer Ernest Vidal said the school opening marked a special day for 60 aspiring youth from North Luzon and South Luzon who will undergo a six-month training program in its Mexico sub-station in Pampanga.

He added that more individuals, especially engineering and any related course graduates, may also apply for the company’s Training Opportunity for Wider Engineering Roles (TOWER) program. This is in line with the NGCP’s sharing of its expertise in maintaining power lines, taking advantage of its own pool of linemen through modules that will make trainees knowledgeable in their chosen career.