NGCP lifts ‘yellow alert’ in Luzon

THE “yellow alert” in the Luzon grid has been lifted, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in an advisory on Thursday.

The NGCP lifted the yellow alert, its second highest alert, in the region at 3:08 p.m. amid low system demand.

The grid operator earlier in the day declared a yellow alert because of outages from several power plants. It said the available capacity was 10,740 megawatts (MW) while peak demand was 9,654 MW.

A yellow alert is raised when the reserves are less than the capacity of the biggest plant online, which is 647 MW for Luzon. JORDEENE B. LAGARE