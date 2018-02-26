NGCP lifts yellow alert in Luzon

SYSTEM operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lifted the yellow alert over the Luzon grid on Monday afternoon, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

The yellow alert over the country’s biggest island was lifted at 4:01 p.m. due to sufficient operating reserves, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella told reporters in an advisory.

NGCP declared a yellow alert – its second highest alert level – over Luzon on Monday morning due to the unexpected shutdown and limited generation of some power plants. JORDEENE B. LAGARE