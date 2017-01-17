UP, NGCP to offer technical training in communities hosting transmission facilities

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the University of the Philippines are doing a skills training program for communities hosting transmission lines and facilities.

The operator of the country’s power transmission lines and the premier state university signed a memorandum of agreement on Monday covering the NGCP-UP Skills Camp.

“We wanted to build not just a partnership but also build skills for individual. We have commissioned UP’s expertise and will train unemployed members of the community, NGCP President and CEO Henry Sy Jr. said during a press conference.

“At the end of 2017, 1000 individuals will benefit. NGCP believes that in order for the company to expand, we need to develop the communities around us,” he added.

Aside from the actual skills training, the partnership calls for establishing relationships with indigent residents of identified communities and conducting needs assessment analysis for livelihood programs.

Under a separate partnership the NGCP has forged with the Philippine Employment Services Office (Peso), those who complete the course will be given additional help in finding gainful employment within their respective localities,.

The NGCP-UP Skills Camp will start with an estimated 1,000 residents from seven key areas near UP campuses in Los Baños, Davao, Iloilo and Tacloban.

This is a welcome opportunity for the people of Tacloban, Davao, Los Baños and Miag-Ao, UP President Alfredo Pascual said. “These communities are close to our campuses where NGCP facilities are located.”

“We have 5,000 faculty members. So we have many trainors we can mobilize depending on the skills needed,” Pascual said.

The NGCP is allotting P50 million to the entire five-year program. The grid operator has identified 155,000 residents in 29 communities, 62,000 of which are part of the labor market.

The company has estimated that it will invest about P20,000 per household to achieve the goal of long-term

employability and income opportunity for the beneficiaries.

“I could see that there is a big lack of construction people right now. There’s a demand and there’s a lack of supply, something must be wrong. There are many people unemployed because they lack skills,” said Sy.

The NGCP needs linesmen, Sy noted. “What we will focus on in the future is where the demand is,” he said.