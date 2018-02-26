Monday, February 26, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»NGCP places Luzon grid on yellow alert

    NGCP places Luzon grid on yellow alert

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    THE Luzon grid is on yellow alert due to the unexpected shutdown and limited generation of some power plants, system operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said on Monday.

    The available capacity is 9,971 megawatts (MW), while peak demand is 9,018 MW.

    Based on the NGCP’s advisory, the Luzon grid is under yellow alert – the second highest alert level – from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

    This is the first yellow alert raised in the region this year. JORDEENE B. LAGARE


     

     

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.