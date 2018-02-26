NGCP places Luzon grid on yellow alert

THE Luzon grid is on yellow alert due to the unexpected shutdown and limited generation of some power plants, system operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said on Monday.

The available capacity is 9,971 megawatts (MW), while peak demand is 9,018 MW.

Based on the NGCP’s advisory, the Luzon grid is under yellow alert – the second highest alert level – from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This is the first yellow alert raised in the region this year. JORDEENE B. LAGARE