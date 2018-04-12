NGCP places Luzon on ‘yellow alert’ amid outages

THE Luzon grid will be placed on “yellow alert” on Thursday afternoon because of outages from some power plants, the National Grid Corp. said in an advisory earlier in the day.

The NGCP said the yellow alert on the country’s largest island would last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. because of the unexpected shutdown and limited generation of some power plants.

It added the available capacity was 10,740 megawatts (MW) while peak demand was 9,654 MW.

A yellow alert is declared when the reserves are less than the capacity of the biggest plant online, which is 647 MW for Luzon. JORDEENE B. LAGARE