NGCP readies major Bataan projects

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said it will construct two major transmission lines in Bataan that it said will be the first in the province.

Ernest Vidal, NGCP Regional Communications Officer in Central Luzon, said the major projects are the 500-Kilovoltage Hermosa (Bataan)–Castillejos (Zambales) Line and the 500-KV Hermosa – San Jose (Bulacan) Line.

“This is aimed to strengthen and make the transmission lines reliable to accommodate additional power generation in Bataan and Zambales that supports Central Luzon and Metro Manila,” he added.

Vidal said the NGCP is readying the additional transmission lines in preparation for the operation of new sources of energy from the SMC Consolidated Power Corp. Coal-Fired Power Plant and GN Coal-Fired Power Plant in Bataan and KEPCO –HHIC-CFPP and AG & P Power Plant in Zambales.

Many others, according to him, are signifying their desire to put up power plants in the two provinces.

Vidal said the transmission lines are under raw acquisition and pre-construction periods and targeted to be operational by 2019 or 2020.

Felicidad Francisco, NGCP communications officer for Bataan, Zambales, Bulacan and Rizal provinces, said the NGCP in Hermosa has at present transmission capacity of 230KV (Botolan–Hermosa) and 69KV (Hermosa–Lubao, Pampanga) lines that supply power plants in Bataan and Zambales.

Francisco asked those who will be affected by the NGCP’s expansion programs for full cooperation “to hasten the early completion of the projects.”