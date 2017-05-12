NGCP to set up fences around its towers

TARLAC CITY: The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) will construct fences around its 172 towers in the Luzon area to drive away illegal settlers and prevent them from coming back as well as to protect lives and ensure credibility of the structures.

NGCP Northern Luzon District head Ronaldo Santiago said that while the areas where informal settlers reside are owned by the NGCP through the right-of-way law, the company lacks authority to drive them away.

“We are seeking the help of local governments to remove them because of the danger it poses to their lives,” he said.

The move came after a fire that razed down illegally built houses affecting about 80 families in its Alabang, Muntinlupa tower last month.

The blaze caused the tower to bend and almost fall into the Alabang viaduct’s main carriageway of the South Luzon Expressway.

Jerry M. Hernandez