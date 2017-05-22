NGCP speeds up Alabang transmission tower restoration

THE country’s system grid operator is expediting the permanent restoration of its transmission tower in Alabang which nearly collapsed last month due to a fire that struck a cluster of illegally built shanties underneath the

structure.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said over the weekend that the restoration of Tower 34 in Alabang of the Biñan – Muntinlupa 230-kiloVolt (kV) transmission line is scheduled for completion at the end of the month.

Tower 34 fell over to one side last April 19 due to a fire that hit a community of informal settlers underneath the tower. Although the legs of the tower were extensively damaged, the structure itself did not topple or cause any interruption of transmission services.

Currently Tower 34, temporarily located at the rightmost lane of the Alabang exit, will be transferred to its permanent location, which is the original area of the tower before the incident. Construction and erection of the new tower base is ongoing, and the company expects the tower to be lifted and attached by May 21, 10 days ahead of its original schedule of May 31.

NGCP said it was set to redirect the power of lines 1 & 2 of the Binan-Muntinlupa 230kV line to ensure the uninterrupted supply of power to the area. It also said the Alabang northbound exit of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) would be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. of May 20 until 10 p.m. of May 21.

NGCP said it was in constant coordination with the Manila Toll Expressway System and local traffic management offices to minimize the disruption of traffic in the area while restoration works are in progress.

A perimeter fence will also be built around the right-of-way clearance of the permanent location, in order to keep out potential illegal settlers from occupying the base of the tower.

“We have to make sure that the tower is protected from right-of-way violations, so that incidents like the one last April 19 will not happen again,” NGCP said.

NGCP continues to appeal to local government units to help the company address and prevent more right-of-way violations to keep the integrity of the grid and ensure the safety of the public.