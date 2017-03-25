NGCP, Tesda partner in developing certification standards for linemen

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to further improve the National Certification Standards of power line professionals dubbed as the country’s “everyday heroes.”

The two institutions signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last March 20, with Tesda represented by its director general, Secretary Guiling A. Mamondiong, while NGCP was led by its president and CEO, Henry Sy, Jr.

Tesda and NGCP pledged to work together to develop the Filipino talent into internationally competent technical professionals.

“As the power industry is constantly growing, so too must the knowledge and competence of our men and women on the field,” NGCP said.

Mamondiong acknowledged NGCP’s contribution to Tesda’s ultimate goal of providing skilled employment, especially to the marginalized, the out-of-school youth, returning overseas Filipino workers, recovering addicts, among others.

“We cannot do it on our own. We are going for helping everyone, even with our limited budget. [That is why] I am extending my appreciation to NGCP for this partnership,” he said. He also pledged to fast-track all processes and ensure the full implementation of the MOA.

NGCP’s Sy, meanwhile, noted the importance of Tesda in building the capacity of potential skilled workers.

“We are delighted to be working with Tesda. The institution’s excellent reputation as the leading certification body for technical and skilled workers, and NGCP’s own track record in developing world-class professionals in the power sector, will provide greater credibility to the program and to the capability of our graduates,” Sy said.

The partnership also marked the launch of the Line Ranger School—a six-month program that aims to attract aspiring young talents to enlist in NGCP’s talent pool.

NGCP launched the first batch of trainees for the Line Ranger School last February, with 120 line rangers in four newly established schools located in Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao accepted into the program. The line rangers, while on training, will be fully supported by NGCP before they become full-fledged power line personnel. |

NGCP will fund the entire program and provide training facilities and instructors. Tesda will provide the training module standardization, program and facility accreditation, and certification of training course graduates.