NGCP URGED TO LIMIT SOLAR POWER OUTPUT

BACOLOD CITY: The Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco) wants the National Grid Power Corp. (NGCP) to limit the output of solar energy to the power lines. Lawyer Danny Pondevilla, Noneco general manager, said he is suggesting this temporary remedy to “at least minimize the power fluctuations, while a lasting solution is being looked into.” He added that the operation of solar power plants “is the reason for power fluctuation in their franchise area.” Pondevilla blamed the NGCP for its failure to deliver correct voltage and maintenance of its transmission lines. “We are being blamed for the frequent power interruptions, especially in the areas of San Carlos City, that is hosting a solar power plant. We are not responsible for it.” He has asked the NGCP to help the electric cooperative through a letter to the Department of Energy informing them of the problem. “Sad to say we were told by NGCP that it will first seek clearance from their higher officials,” Pondevilla said. Noneco consumers in San Carlos City and neighboring areas are complaining about the millions of pesos in losses they have suffered from long blackouts and power fluctuations. Under the impact system study, the NGCP admitted that the solar operation may trigger power fluctuations, Pondevilla said.

EUGENE Y. ADIONG