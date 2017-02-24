NGCP urges plublic to observe row clearance

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the country’s sole system grid operator, is urged the public on Wednesday to observe the prescribed clearances within the transmission line right-of-way (ROW) after a spate of unscheduled and avoidable power interruptions occurred in Leyte and Samar because of ROW clearance violations. Leaning coconut trees planted near NGCP’s transmission lines caused power outages in Leyte last month. Last January 17, a coconut tree breached the ROW clearance of the Borongan-Quinapondan 69- kilovolt (kV) line, affecting Eastern Samar Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Esamelco). At 7 p.m. on the same day, a bamboo scaffolding fell on the Ormoc-Lemon-Tolosa-San Isidro 69kV line, causing power interruption for customers of five electric cooperatives – Biliran Electric Cooperative (Bileco), Leyte V Electric Cooperative (Leyeco V), Leyte III Electric Cooperative (Leyeco III), and Don Orestes Romualdez Electric Cooperative (Dorelco). On January 24, Leyte IV Electric Cooperative (Leyeco IV) and Leyeco V suffered a repeat power interruption due to a toppled coconut tree violating the Ormoc-Baybay 69kV line clearance. Also on the same day, strong winds caused a bamboo tree to lean on the Nasaug-Sogod-St.Bernard 69kV line, affecting the Southern Leyte Electric Cooperative (Soleco). Meanwhile, on 16 February 16, NGCP filed a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Deltra Multi Corp. for excessive excavation of the lot where Structure Nos. 39 and 40 of the Tuguegarao-Magapit 69kV transmission line stand precariously on an unreinforced spot of soil 40-feet high.